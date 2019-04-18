While other automakers packed the Javits Center for the New York International Auto Show, Automobili Pininfarina launched one of the week's most exciting car debuts at an off-site event.

The company's new all-electric Battista hypercar produces a whopping 1,900 horsepower and reaches 60 miles per hour in under two seconds. That makes it the fastest street-legal car ever built by an automaker, even outrunning a Formula One race car to 60 mph.

Pininfarina has previously said that a Battista will hit 180 mph in less time than an F-16 fighter jet. All of that thrust comes from electric motors that are fed by a 120 kWh battery and should be good for around 300 miles of range on a single charge.

The company — which has roots in the storied Italian design house that styled iconic cars like the Fiat 124, Maserati GranTurismo, Ferrari Testarossa and Alfa Romeo Spider — is targeting a 2020 release date for the Battista.