The US is now a 'noticeably problematic' place to be a journalist, report shows

The U.S. has been classified as a "noticeably problematic" place to be a journalist, according to the World Press Freedom Index 2019.

It has slipped three places to 48 out of 180 countries in the ranking, published on Thursday by the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The report cites the June 2018 killing of five people who worked for the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, as a factor in the country's reduced press status, and noted President Donald Trump's continued attacks on the media.

"Amid one of the American journalism community's darkest moments, President Trump continued to spout his notorious anti-press rhetoric, disparaging and attacking the media at a national level," the report's authors noted.

In August 2018, the president attacked the media in a stream of tweets, saying the "fake news" media are "dangerous and sick," and in November 2018, the White House temporarily revoked the press pass of CNN reporter Jim Acosta. In March, President Trump's re-election campaign sent a memo to TV producers warning them about the "credibility" of six of his critics given their "outrageous and unsupported" prior claims.