The jobs market is changing — and so should your resume

The jobs market is changing, that's no secret.

Today, shifts in technology and demographics mean that more of us are working for longer and in totally different ways than previous generations.

And that trend shows no sign of abating. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, 75 million jobs will have disappeared to be replaced by 133 million new ones as automation spreads in the workplace.

What's less clear, however, is how to respond to that mammoth move.

Yet, according to experts, it likely starts with rewriting a centuries-old concept: The resume.

In a recent LinkedIn Influencer post, Alistair Cox, the CEO of global recruitment firm Hays, praised luminary Leonardo da Vinci for creating the resume in 1482, but opined that "as the world in which we work changes beyond recognition, so does the C.V."

And he's not alone in that view. Speaking to CNBC Make It, Paul Wolfe, global head of human resources at job site Indeed, said traditional resumes today do a "poor job" of representing candidates. Meanwhile, TopCV's career expert, Amanda Augustine, said resumes "need to adapt to (employers) changing needs."

So, just what does the new resume look like and — more importantly — how should you rewrite yours? Well, according to Cox, there are four things to keep in mind.