Trump says claims in Mueller report are 'total b------t'

President Donald Trump said there was no reason to respond to statements he claimed were "total bullshit."

The president made tweeted those remarks on Friday morning, one day after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to the public.

Trump said that since he had not agreed to testify, "it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the 'Report' about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad)."

The newly-released report showed that Mueller decided against issuing a subpoena for Trump because he believed it would cause a significant delay in the investigation.

The president also said to "watch out for people that take so-called 'notes,' when the notes never existed until needed," possibly referring to parts of the report that are attributed to notes taken by White House officials. Citing notes from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' chief of staff, Jody Hunt, the report claims that Trump was concerned when Sessions told him a special counsel had been appointed to investigate Russia's influence in the 2016 election.

"Oh my God. This is terrible," the report says Trump responded. "This is the end of my presidency. I'm fucked."

According to the report, Trump told Sessions he was worried about the impact of a long investigation on his ability to govern, saying it could take "years and years and I won't be able to do anything."﻿

