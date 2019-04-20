What the future holds for Taco Bell after ex-CEO Brian Niccol defected to Chipotle

With more than 6,500 locations across the country, Taco Bell is one of the top fast-food chains in the U.S. A recent Harris Poll anointed it "America's favorite Mexican restaurant."

Much of Taco Bell's innovation was initiated under the watch of former CEO, Brian Niccol. But in 2018, Niccol left the chain to helm one of Taco Bell's biggest competitors — Chipotle. He has since moved Chipotle's headquarters into Taco Bell's backyard. Some say recent turnover in top management could mean trouble for Taco Bell in the years ahead.

Watch this video to find out more about what the future holds for Taco Bell.

