President Donald Trump's fight to hold the White House will captivate America next year.

But don't forget about the Senate Republicans the president relies on to push his nominees and policy goals through Congress.

The GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber. The party's Senate control is critical for Trump, as it cushions him against the movements of the Democratic-held House.

The landscape may shift in a hurry during the November 2020 elections. Not only could Trump's bid for a second term fail, but also both chambers of Congress may change hands. Republicans will have to scrap to keep their Senate majority: the party has to defend 22 seats next year, while only 12 Democratic-held seats are up for grabs.

To take control of the Senate, Democrats would need to defeat GOP incumbents in some combination of states such as Colorado and Arizona — which have trended more blue in recent elections — and more reliably red states including Georgia and Texas. Democrats — including perhaps the most vulnerable senator up for reelection in 2020, Doug Jones of Alabama — will also have to defend their own seats.

Here are the most important Senate races of 2020 and where they stand now in their early stages: