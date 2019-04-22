Top auto executives are privately very worried about the state of auto sales

Hollis remains upbeat about the industry's chances for 2019, though he also believes sales will drop to 16.8 million or slightly under. But that is far from a crisis, he told CNBC, and reflects a still strong economy, extremely positive consumer confidence levels, and other factors, such as the decision by the Federal Reserve to halt rate hikes, at least for now.

"I truly believe we'll see a stronger market than what was expected at the beginning of the year," said the U.S. Toyota brand boss. Hollis said, however, there are plenty of external factors out of the industry's control that could send the American market tumbling. And he's far from alone.

His own boss, Bob Carter, the head of Toyota's U.S. automotive operations, pointed to the threat of new tariffs on imported autos, something he called "a bad idea for the industry."

If President Donald Trump goes ahead with a threatened 25% tariff on foreign-made cars and car parts, analysts have warned, even American-made vehicles could see big price hikes. Toyota previously forecast that would drive up the cost of a Camry sedan assembled in Kentucky by as much as $1,800. But during a conference last week tied to the auto show, Carter revised that estimate and warned the midsize sedan's price could jump by as much as $4,000.

For luxury vehicles, such as those made by Toyota's Lexus brand, as well as by Mercedes-Benz and BMW, the increases could run well into five figures.