Oil prices spike more than 3% on reports that US will end waivers for Iran sanctions

Oil prices spiked by more than 3 percent on Monday — past highs not seen since November 2018 — after reports that Washington is set to announce that all buyers of Iranian oil will have to end imports, or be subject to U.S. sanctions.

Brent crude futures surged more than 3 percent to over $74 per barrel on Monday morning during Asia hours, while U.S. crude futures rose around 2.67 percent to $65.71 per barrel.

That price spike followed a report by the Washington Post, citing two unnamed State Department officials, that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce that "as of May 2, the State Department will no longer grant sanctions waivers to any country that is currently importing Iranian crude or condensate." Condensate is an ultra-light form of crude oil.

Following that report, Reuters confirmed the news, citing a source familiar with the matter.