Even 30% of older, wealthier millennials had help paying for their first home

It's no secret that many millennials are struggling to buy homes, especially without help. Even, it turns out, older, wealthier millennials.

Nearly one in three older millennials with over $100,000 to invest say they received financial assistance from their parents in order to buy their first home. By contrast, only 15% of comparable Baby Boomers say they had a boost from their parents when making that purchase.

That's according to investment company Ameriprise, which surveyed 453 older millennials, classified here as those ages 30 to 37, and 3,000 adults total, all of whom had at least $100,000 in investable assets. While this was not a large sample of millennials, and respondents were wealthier than average, other studies have found similar results.

"There is more financial support into adulthood than what past generations experienced," Marcy Keckler, vice president of Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise Financial, tells CNBC Make It.