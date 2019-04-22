Here's how to save 50% of your income, from real people who have done it

In 2016, Chris Reining quit his IT job at age 37 with more than $1 million in the bank by living a modest lifestyle, saving and investing more than half his income and putting his money to work. Reining, who's been living comfortably off of his investments for the past three years, succeeded largely thanks to one simple habit, he tells CNBC Make It: automating his finances.
Putting your financial plan on autopilot means setting up your savings accounts, retirement funds and debt-repayment plans to automatically draw money from your paycheck or checking account each month so that you never have to make the choice to spend or save those dollars.
It will not only help you build wealth, but it'll save you time and mental energy, says Reining: "I automated my money years ago and the benefit is, I don't have to make decisions about where my money should go, how much I should invest, what I can spend, do I have enough savings and so on."