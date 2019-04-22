Here's how to save 50% of your income, from real people who have done it

If you want to save big, it helps to know where your cash is going in the first place.

Many early retirees started their journey to financial independence by analyzing their spending habits and figuring out where they could cut back. "Knowing how you spend lets you determine whether you get value for your dollars — and where you might be able to focus efforts to reduce expenses further," says Justin McCurry, who saved more than half his income to retire in his 30s with his wife.

Try tracking your purchases on your phone, in a spreadsheet or in a notebook, or by using an app like Mint, You Need a Budget or Personal Capital.

Reining also employs this strategy and has been tracking his income, spending and investments in a spreadsheet since 2006, he tells CNBC Make It: "Once you start tracking this stuff and seeing it month to month and then year to year you really start to understand: 'If I spend less, that means I'm saving and investing more. And if I'm saving and investing more, I'm going to be able to walk away sooner. I'm going to be able to have financial independence sooner because these numbers all work together.'"