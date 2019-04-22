SOUTH BEND, Ind. – C.J. Neely, a black 16-year-old who has lived here all his life, thinks it's pretty cool that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of this small city of about 100,000 people, is running for president.

"I never heard about anybody from Indiana running for president," Neely said recently outside his childhood home in the city's northwest.

Just a few days before, Buttigieg, a rising star of the Democratic Party, officially launched his bid for president at an abandoned Studebaker plant downtown that the city helped convert into a 800,000-square-foot tech hub, a symbol of the city pushing beyond its 20th century roots.

Neely, who lives just a few miles away, hadn't heard about the announcement. And, he said, he hasn't seen the progress.

"This s--- looks the same, every time I walk through here," Neely assessed somberly. Though he acknowledged that the mayor was "trying," the teenager delivered a blunt conclusion: "He's improved s---."

At a time when economic inequality and racial justice are at the nation's political forefront, Buttigieg's candidacy could be hamstrung by the impression that he has not tried hard enough to improve the conditions of South Bend's poor and minority communities.

Even as his national polling numbers rise, the mayor faces criticism about his record on race, including for his handling of a police controversy that continues to be a subject of conversation in the city. His presidential campaign, however, cited South Bend polling data that shows the mayor has made inroads with minority communities. Chris Meagher, Buttigieg's national press secretary, said in a statement that a poll conducted by Buttigieg's "Pete for South Bend" campaign last month showed 86% "of folks, with a heavy African-American sample, said that the city was on the right track."

Indeed, Buttigieg was reelected in 2015 with 80% of the vote, winning every part of South Bend against his Republican competitor. Buttigieg also won 77% of the vote against a black Democratic primary challenger. In that primary race, though, the extent of his victory was uneven, picking up one predominantly black district by only 60 votes, or four percentage points, according to the South Bend Tribune.

The skepticism has dogged him on the campaign trail, too. Buttigieg has struggled to attract diverse audiences at rallies so far in his campaign. It is an issue Buttigieg has said he is "very intent" on fixing. His performance among poor and minority voters has weighed on him in some early national polls, too, particularly as his economic record in South Bend comes into greater focus.

Buttigieg's campaign declined on multiple occasions to make him available for an interview.