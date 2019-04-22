Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Whirlpool soared as much as 9% in extended trading Monday following the release of the home appliance company's mixed first-quarter earnings. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $4.76 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $2.86 on revenue of $4.83 billion, according to Refinitiv.

North American revenues rang in at $2.5 billion, topping estimates. Asia revenues came in at $371 million, below the estimated $457 million.

Cadence Design shares jumped more than 5% after hours Monday based on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The software company earned $577 million in revenue, topping analyst estimates of $569 million according to Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings per share were 54 cents, beating the forecast 49 cents.

Cadence Design gave guidance for second-quarter earnings per share and revenue that topped Wall Street's estimates.

Facebook shares rose slightly after the bell Monday after the social media giant said it is hiring Jennifer Newstead as its general counsel. Newstead, most recently the legal adviser to the U.S. State Department, is replacing Colin Stretch. Facebook also named John Pinette as vice president of global communications.