Stop the fixation on China trade. Investors should be watching US exports to Europe

China should quickly get out of the huge U.S. trade problem it created for itself. Beijing does not need that debilitating liability while it is trying to manage the issues of Taiwan, Tibet, contested maritime borders in the South China Sea, the explosive mix on the Korean Peninsula, a strategic China-Japan-Korea triangle and a sprawling "Belt and Road" global infrastructure investment initiative.

The U.S., for its part, does not derive any strategic leverage from the trade scuffle with China. It's just noise and distraction from a firm grip Washington should keep on a vitally important trans-Atlantic alliance. That's where America finds a hugely important contribution to its jobs and incomes and the support it needs to maintain the West's world order.

The present U.S. administration will rue the day when it started its mindless demolition of the alliance with petty nickels-and-dimes taunts and rips at European unity, a project bringing peace and prosperity to a continent that lit up the world twice last century.

America's Congress made a significant step toward repairing that damage with a recent invitation to the NATO secretary general to address the joint session of U.S. lawmakers on the Capitol Hill. The next person Congress might wish to invite should be German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a thoughtful statesman, a passionate European and a thoroughly devoted advocate of trans-Atlantic unity.

The symbolism of such a gesture would go a long way toward healing the regrettable and totally senseless estrangement of the U.S. and Germany — the two most important Western allies.

And the sooner that is done, the better it will be to diffuse a looming trans-Atlantic trade confrontation in the wake of seemingly unbridgeable disagreements about the Iranian nuclear accord, the Middle-East peace process and relations with China and Russia.

It is in such a political context that one has to view Germany's capricious resistance to an obvious and urgent need to reverse the cyclical downturn in the euro area, and in the rest of the European Union.