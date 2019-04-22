"It actually generates more electricity, more energy overall, than it uses," Sullivan said. "And it charges our electric car."

That's quite an accomplishment. Saving energy isn't just good for the planet, it's good for your wallet, as well. But energy guzzlers, such as the cooling and heating systems in your home, can cost hundreds to operate each month.

For Sullivan those savings have been achieved through the home's unique construction.

That includes 10-in.-thick walls and a 16-in.-thick insulated roof. The home also faces south, which helps to provide solar heat.

In addition, the house has rooftop solar panels that generate more energy than the couple uses for 10 months out of the year.

As a result, Sullivan's energy bill is just $10 per month to cover the administrative fees the utility company charges. The monthly water bill is also low, due to dual flush toilets and low-flow shower heads.

Sullivan is counting on the continued savings to help his bottom line.

"Those are earnings that will come back to me over time, and it just gets better every year," Sullivan said.

For homeowners of existing homes, the good news is, it is possible to reach zero energy through improvements, according to Sullivan, who serves as the technical director at Zero Energy Project, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping homeowners reduce their carbon emissions and energy bills.

Even smaller-scale tweaks — such as installing insulation or new energy technologies — can result in substantial savings, from hundreds to thousands of dollars per year.

There are several ways to go about this. You can hire professionals, do it yourself or use new technology products on the market.