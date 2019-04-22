1 in 4 young people dip into 401(k)s to pay off debt—here's why that's a problem

Survey after survey shows that Americans want to become debt-free. But a significant number of young people are going about it the wrong way, experts say.

A new report by Merrill Lynch and Age Wave, which surveyed over 2,700 Americans ages 18 to 34, found that 25% of those with a 401(k) have already made an early withdrawal. The top reason: credit card debt.

Just under a third (31%) of respondents who raided their 401(k)s say they took out the money to pay off their credit card balance, while 16% said they put it towards student loans.

Debt can feel overwhelming: The average young adult under the age of 35 has a credit card balance of over $5,800.

But experts say the short-term relief you may feel from paying some of it off is not worth the consequences of taking money out of your retirement savings early. "401(k) plans are the worst place to take out a withdrawal or a loan," says Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America.