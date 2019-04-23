Asia markets poised to gain as earnings season stateside kicks into high gear

Overnighy on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 48.49 points to close at 26,511.05, while the S&P 500 advanced around 0.1 percent to finish at 2,907.97. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.22 percent to close at 8,015.27.

More than 140 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results this week, including Coca Cola, Procter & Gamble, United Technologies, Verizon, Twitter, Lockheed Martin and eBay. Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla Motors are also set to report later this week.

So far, the majority of corporate earnings reports have topped expectations. FactSet data shows 76.5 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have posted earnings have surpassed analyst estimates. Analysts came into the season with low expectations, forecasting a 4.2 percent drop in profits.

Oil prices surged to nearly six-month highs on Monday after the Trump administration announced that all oil buyers would need to cease imports from Iran by early May.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, settled $2.07 higher at $74.04, rising 2.9 percent for its best closing price since Oct. 31, 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled $1.70 higher at $65.70, surging 2.7 percent to a nearly six-month closing high.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.287 after seeing highs around 97.4 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.92 against the dollar after seeing highs above 111.8 in the previous trading day. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7136 after slipping from highs beyond $0.714 yesterday.

