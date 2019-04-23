Author who studied millionaires for 5 years: Don't play the lottery if you want to retire rich

Nearly half of Americans love to play the lottery — and even if they don't win, they love to hear stories about the winners.

According to research from The Washington Post, total spending on state level lotteries increased from $29.8 billion in 1995 to $72.7 billion in 2016. That's a whole lot of money down the drain.

As I learned from my five-year study of the rich and the poor, successful people don't have a lottery mindset. A lottery mindset is the idea that there's a shortcut to instant wealth by virtue of random luck.

But it's not just about the lottery. It's about embracing uneducated risks and speculating with your money. People who gamble frequently or invest in startups they know very little about also have a lottery mindset.

Unfortunately, very few realize that the lottery mindset, for the most part, is a fantasy.