Domino's shares jump after earnings beat, shrugging off slowing sales

Domino's Pizza on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings topped analysts' expectations but sales fell short.

Shares of the company rose 5% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.20 vs. $2.09 expected

Revenue: $836.0 million vs. $849.6 million expected

Same-store sales growth: 3.9% vs. 4.22% expected

Domino's reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $92.7 million, or $2.20 per share, up from $88.8 million, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the pizza chain to earn $2.09 per share.

Net sales rose 6.4% to $836.0 million, missing expectations of $849.6 million.