Americans owe $1.57 trillion in student debt, a figure that has set off alarm bells about potential economic damage from widespread default or lower consumer spending. To help struggling borrowers, some 2020 White House hopefuls have embraced an idea once on the political fringes: forgiving large parts of that debt load.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the most prominent Democrat to call for widespread relief for borrowers. She released a plan Monday to cancel at least some of the student debt held by 95% of the Americans carrying it. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have also said they will push for loan forgiveness plans. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., helped to kick-start the debate with a proposal for free public college during his 2016 presidential run.

Proponents of forgiving student debt argue it will jolt the economy, helping Americans who have not started businesses or bought homes because of their monthly payments. In announcing her plan Monday, Warren said it "helps millions of families and removes a weight that's holding back our economy."

The concept should appeal to younger Democratic primary voters buried under student debt. It also further sets Democrats apart from President Donald Trump, who despite pledging to "fix" student debt and directing his administration to find ways to ease the burden on borrowers, has proposed to scrap a popular loan forgiveness program and subsidized loans.

But loan forgiveness carries some risks. Costs for wiping out debt would shift to taxpayers. The benefits could skew toward the highly educated borrowers at the top of the income bracket who hold much of the student loan burden — a concern Warren aims to address in her proposal.

While experts who study student loan debt say widespread forgiveness would boost the economy, some question whether it is the most effective way to stimulate the economy — or the best method to ease the strain on the borrowers who need relief most. Backlash could even come from the political left, as blanket debt relief is expected to benefit people with higher incomes who borrowed more to get advanced degrees.

"I think you also are going to see some concerns from the left that if you are wiping out all the debt, that that would be a pretty regressive thing to do," said Matthew Chingos, the vice president of education data and policy at the Urban Institute. "And once you look at the numbers, this looks like the Trump tax cuts in terms of who it benefits. So it's a little hard to be out there saying, well, 'I'm against tax cuts for the wealthy, but at the same time I want to give this big handout to the wealthy.'"