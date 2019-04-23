European markets seen slightly higher as investors brace for earnings deluge

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 23 points at 7,482; the DAX 30 is set to open up by 7 points at 12,229 and the CAC 40 is expected to start higher by 1 point at 5,581; according to IG. This is after the three bourses were closed for the Easter holiday.

In Asia, equities were mixed amid reports that China might refocus on structural reforms rather than increasing economic stimulus. Global investors are also digesting news that the U.S. will end all waivers on Iranian oil imports.

In Europe, there's also a focus on corporate results as another earnings season begins. Vinci is due to report Tuesday morning with several big name banks expected to update investors later this week.

In terms of data, there will be government debt-to-GDP figures for the euro area at 10 a.m. London time and consumer confidence numbers also in the euro zone due at 3 p.m. London time.