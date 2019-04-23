3 simple ways to declutter your inbox, according to happiness expert Gretchen Rubin

In addition to having clarity around your company's CC policy, Rubin says you should also gain a clear understanding of what's considered an appropriate time to send and respond to emails in your office.

"Sometimes people feel overwhelmed and like their lives are just cluttered with email because they're getting work emails over the weekend or at night," says Rubin. "Again, talk to the people in your workplace and find out what the expectations are."

As someone who doesn't mind sending and responding to emails at all times, Rubin says she uses delay delivery. "This is a way that you can set the time that your email goes out so that [you aren't] inundating people with emails at times they feel are inappropriate," she explains.

Using delay delivery, Rubin says, is also a great resource for her — she can quickly get emails off her mind and out of the way regardless of the time of day, without inconveniencing anyone else.

"The thing about email is that it's an extremely powerful and useful tool," she says. "But we need to take command of it, not to just do our default behaviors and let it wash over us but to really think about how to use it well so that it doesn't become a source of clutter in our minds and in our inbox."

