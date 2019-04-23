Make sure your kids grow up smart about money with these strategies

Money is big, and it's all around us.

Adults, who have learned from experience about irresistible sales pitches, can find it hard to make good financial decisions. Imagine what it's like for a wide-eyed 8-year-old to confront a dizzying array of choices. We know what can happen in the future if we don't save.

Is it reasonable to expect a first-grader to understand the future consequence of present decisions?

In fact, you can teach kids to understand money, whether they're 3 or 13.

And who better than you to deliver these lessons? After all, the family is the first place most of us learn about money. Over a third of respondents in the Invest in You Savings Survey said their financial role model was a parent. Men had a slight edge as the go-to parent: 19% of participants said it was their dad, and 18% said it was their mom.

Thomas Henske, a certified financial planner with Lenox Advisors, likes this metaphor.