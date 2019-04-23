How to cancel your free trial of Apple News+ before it charges you $9.99

Apple launched its new all-you-can-eat magazine and news subscription service, Apple News+, on March 25.

If you started to use it on that day, your free 30-day free trial is almost finished, and you'll automatically be billed $9.99 on April 25 to continue using it for another month. It's easy to cancel if you don't want to continue paying.

Apple News+ is great for people who read a lot of magazines and newspapers and who might otherwise have paid much more per month for individual subscriptions. Access to the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Vanity Fair and other magazines makes it more than worth the cost to me.

But it isn't for everyone, especially folks who don't want magazine subscriptions or who don't like that reading stories from Apple News+ publications have to be read within the app.

So, if you want to cancel it, here's what to do: