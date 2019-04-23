A Florida judge on Tuesday temporarily sealed videos allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving sexual services for pay at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser of Palm Beach County court said in a ruling that Kraft's "right to a fair trial" on charges of soliciting prostitution "requires the disputed videotape to be withheld" from media organizations that have sought the videos' release.

Hanser ordered that the videos not be released until either a jury is sworn in for any trial for Kraft, the case against him is resolved by a plea deal, prosecutors drop charges against him, or "at any other time at which the Court finds that the fair trial rights of the Defendant are not at risk."

Prosecutors claim in their case that Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on two consecutive days in January, and that he received sexual services in exchange for money on both occasions.

The second visit occurred hours before Kraft watched the Patriots defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Kraft, whose team won the Super Bowl in February, has pleaded not guilty in the case.