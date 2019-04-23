Kohl's is going to accept Amazon returns in all of its stores across the country, starting in July

Kohl's on Tuesday announced it will start accepting returns for items purchased on Amazon at all of its stores across the country, starting in July.

Its shares surged more than 8 percent in early trading on the news.

This marks an extension of a partnership between Kohl's and Amazon that dates back to the spring of 2017, when Kohl's started selling Amazon gadgets — like its smart-home products — at some stores, and started handling Amazon returns at about 80 locations. That more recently grew to 100 Kohl's stores, the retailer said on Tuesday, and it will now roll out to more than 1,150 locations across the U.S.

"Amazon and Kohl's have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl's strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon's reach and customer loyalty," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said. She added, this is part of the company's bigger plan to "drive traffic" to stores and "bring more relevance" to shoppers.

With this service, Kohl's says it's accepting "eligible" Amazon items — without a box or label — at no additional cost for the customer. It says it then packages the items and sends them back to one of Amazon's return centers.

Meanwhile, Kohl's recently said it's selling Amazon products in more than 200 stores, now. That's after Amazon announced in March it planned to shutter all of its pop-up shops across the country. But Kohl's continues to sell items from Amazon like the Fire TV and Echo Dot.﻿

Kohl's stock has climbed about 13 percent over the past 12 months, bringing the company's market cap to about $11.9 billion.