Here's what to expect when P&G reports earnings before the market opens

Procter & Gamble is expected to report earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

— Earnings: $1.03 per share

— Revenue: $16.37 billion

P&G is coming off a strong fiscal second quarter in which its bet on raising prices paid off, helping to drive sales past investors' expectations. Analysts this quarter are expecting modest sales growth of half-a-percent.

The consumer giant has performed particularly strongly in its beauty products, health care and fabric and home care segments. It's had continued struggles, though, in its grooming business, which includes its Gillette brand.

A top concern for investors will likely be P&G's bottom line. All consumer products giants have been feeling the pressure as commodity costs have risen.

"It's costing more to stand still," noted Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog ahead of Tuesday's earnings.

They will also be looking to see if shoppers will continue to pay for P&G's products at now elevated prices.