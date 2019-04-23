Pinterest's IPO minted instant millionaires, but for many employees there is a catch

Ben Silbermann became a very rich man on April 18 when Pinterest began trading as a public company on Wall Street, but the co-founder and CEO of the virtual pinboard could have been significantly richer. On Monday it was estimated that he is now worth $1.6 billion. The company's valuation on Tuesday reached near-$14 billion in trading.

It's just back-of-envelope math, but David Snider, founder and CEO of Harness Wealth, estimates Silbermann could have pocketed another $150 million or so if he'd been a little smarter about handling his options in the walkup to the IPO.

Silbermann's paper losses are significantly higher than the average employee of Pinterest, or any company that's going public, but the issues that resulted in the situation are fairly common.

In Silbermann's case, he received 31.2 million options in 2013, but based on Pinterest's S-1, they remain unexercised. Had he exercised them when the opportunity arose, they likely would have been eligible for long-term capital gains. Now he'll face short-term capital-gain taxes that could be as high as 45%.

The clock for long-term capital gains treatment starts once someone holds stock vs. a stock option. Typically, founders will either receive or take their equity ownership in stock from day one, or exercise their stock options when they're granted — when they have very little perceived tax value from an IRS standpoint. Assuming they hold those for a year or more, the proceeds, when they ultimately sell them, are considered long-term gains. Silbermann didn't exercise the options, though, and the value when he does (assuming he does at all) will be considered in the tax calculation. By exercising the options when they had a low value, he could have taken the most tax advantageous route.

But Silbermann hasn't always done things in the typical Silicon Valley start-up founder fashion. He preferred to avoid the press over the years; rejected the move-fast, break-things and chase-growth-at-all-costs unicorn mantra and refused to shell out tens of millions of dollars in marketing at a time when growth was slowing for the company. When Pinterest finally went public, Silbermann did not include a founder's letter in the S-1 filing, a soapbox many new tech titans use to sing the praises of how their firm is changing the world for the better.