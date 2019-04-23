Some international banks are finally seeing their China investments pay off

As China cracks open the door further to its massive financial market, a handful of foreign firms are pulling ahead of the pack.

UBS, Invesco and J.P. Morgan topped Shanghai-based Z-Ben Advisors' annual rankings released Monday for the 25 best foreign money managers in China. Data was collected as of December 2018, and scored firms by three business lines: onshore, outbound and inbound.

For UBS, it was the second year the Switzerland-based asset manager ranked first. The company has been investing in China for 20 years and has also become a front-runner in building a domestic securities business.

In November, UBS became the first foreign bank to receive Beijing's approval to take a majority stake in its joint venture with China Guodian Capital. For the last decades, previous policy limited foreign banks to minority stakes, giving local partners more control.