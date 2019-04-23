Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Snap soared as much as 10%, before paring gains to trade just 1% up, in extended trading Tuesday following the release of the company's strong first-quarter earnings. Snap, the maker of Snapchat, reported a 10 cent loss per share, compared to the estimated loss of 12 cents per share. Revenue was $320 million, topping estimates of $307 million, according to Refinitiv. Revenue grew 39%, outpacing last quarter's 36% growth. The company sited improvements to its ad tools for its better-than-expected revenue growth.

Snap's global daily active users came in at 190 million, topping estimates of 187.22 million. Average revenue per user was $1.68, slightly higher than the $1.62 forecast by analysts.

Shares of eBay rose 5% after hours Tuesday after reporting first-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the e-commerce company posted earnings per share of 67 cents on revenue of $2.64 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 63 cents on revenue of $2.58 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Gross merchandise value came in below estimates at $22.59 billion. Analysts expected $23.25 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares ticked lower after market close Tuesday after CNBC reported the company is weighing the sale of its Ore-Ida frozen potato business. The business could yield a valuation of $1.5 to $2 billion.

Texas Instruments shares fell more than 2%, after initially jumping more than 4%, after the bell Tuesday based on the semiconductors company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Texas Instruments earned $3.59 billion in revenue, beating the forecast $3.48 billion. Earnings per share were $1.26, higher than the $1.13 analysts predicted.

Texas Instruments estimates second quarter earnings per share of between $1.12 and $1.32 and revenue between $3.46 billion and $3.74 billion.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings fell slightly in after hours trade Tuesday after reporting strong first-quarter earnings. The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines reported earnings per share of 67 cents, higher than the estimated 64 cents according to Refinitiv. Revenue was $657 million, compared to the $656 million forecast by analysts.

Shares of iRobot tanked 16% in extended trading Tuesday after missing on revenue for the first-quarter. The maker of robot vacuum Roomba earned $237.7 million in revenue, compared to the $251.4 million forecast by analysts. Earnings per share came in at 78 cents, topping estimates of 60 cents per share per Refinitiv.

Six Flags shares popped as much as 3% before paring gains in extended trading Tuesday following the release of the theme park company's first-quarter earnings beat. Six Flags reported a loss of 82 cents per share on revenues of $128.2 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 86 cents on revenues of $123.6 million, according to Refinitiv.

Six Flags saw a 8% decrease in the number of guests for the first-quarter. The company's CEO told CNBC's Closing Bell the decrease was due to the Easter holiday shifting out of the first-quarter.