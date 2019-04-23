Talking money with Suzy Welch: 'You don't have to be an expert to get into the market'

Investing can be a great way to grow your money, yet the fear of not being educated enough about the stock market and losing money tends to scare off a lot of people. But best-selling life-management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says you don't need to be an expert.
"Sometimes your instincts are really good and you know where a great product is or you know where a great service is," she said. "You should look into it and not shake your head and say, 'I'm not an expert; I can't invest in the markets.' You can."
Welch points to the fact that there are a number of tools available today to help even the most novice investor. "It takes a special young person to say, 'I'm gonna save; I'm gonna figure out what investing even means.' And then they don't realize that there actually are tools available to them that are economically feasible," said Welch earlier this month on CNBC's Power Lunch. "You can have these tools that are online or whatever, and you can figure out a way to save and have a financial plan for yourself."