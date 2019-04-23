2020 Democrats split with House leaders over whether to impeach Trump after Mueller report

The redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report has finally arrived, and with it a renewed focus on whether Democrats will try to impeach President Donald Trump.

While the president touts the report as a resounding victory for him and his administration, many Democrats have seized on the 448-page window into Trump's White House, declaring it a damning account of executive incompetence and unethical conduct.

The Mueller report — released with redactions Thursday — found insufficient evidence to prove that Trump's 2016 campaign coordinated with the Kremlin. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein further determined that the report did not show that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense.

Still, its findings have shoved the impeachment conversation further into the mainstream than ever before during Trump's presidency.

In recent days, a growing number of Democratic presidential candidates have come out in favor of moving toward impeachment, andat least one of them has explicitly called for the House to launch proceedings against Trump.

Leaders in the party, however, have signaled their opposition to launching an impeachment fight, which could derail their legislative agenda, hurt their party in the polls — or even threaten Democrats' chances of beating Trump in 2020.

"The rank and file for the most part realizes this is not a winning strategy," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray told CNBC.

Murray pointed to polls showing that less than 4 in 10 voters support impeaching and removing Trump from office — a move that would require support from two-thirds of the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

And now that a version of the Mueller report is out, appetites for impeachment appear to be waning even further. A poll released Monday from Morning Consult and Politico found that just 34% of voters support impeaching Trump — a 5-percentage-point drop since January, even as Trump's own approval rating slid to 39%.

Jack Kingston, a conservative activist and former GOP congressman from Georgia, put it bluntly: "People don't like you screwing with their president of the United States."

Trump, who has raged against the Mueller probe as a partisan "witch hunt" before and after the release of the report, said Monday that he is "not even a little bit" worried about impeachment.