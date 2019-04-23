Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner said Tuesday that the Trump administration will put forward its long-awaited plan for peace in the Middle East after the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in early June.

Kushner, who is also the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, provided few details about the plan to reconcile the disputes between Israelis and Palestinians. But he assured that the proposal itself is "very detailed" and will hopefully represent a "comprehensive vision" for peace.

"We were getting ready at the end of last year" to unveil the plan, but that rollout was interrupted by the Israeli election, Kushner said during an interview at the TIME 100 Summit in New York on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu had a great victory, and he's in the middle of forming his coalition, and once that's done we'll probably be in the middle of Ramadan, so we'll wait until after Ramadan and then we'll put our plan out," Kushner said.

Asked whether the plan would call for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Kushner declined to say, but added that "we are going to lay that out very clearly" in the report.

"There will be tough compromises for both," Kushner said.

The strong alliance forged between Trump and Netanyahu, who won a record fifth term in a close Israeli election earlier in April, has reportedly put a strain on the prospect of achieving a two-state compromise.

Less than a month before the conservative prime minister's reelection, Trump announced that the U.S. recognized the Golan Heights as a sovereign part of Israel — a controversial move that drew criticism from many of America's international allies.

In a video posted Tuesday, Netanyahu said that he wants a "new community" in the Golan Heights to be named after Trump.

Kushner also said he would be sending an immigration plan to Trump by next week.

The White House advisor, who has been tasked by Trump with leadership roles on a range of issues including sentencing reform and criminal justice reform, noted that he had not originally gone to Washington, D.C., to work on immigration reform.

Kushner said that "probably at the end of this week, next week, we'll present it [to Trump] again and he'll make some changes, likely, and then he'll decide what he wants to do with it."

The main prongs of the plan touch on securing the southern border and working toward a merit-based immigration system, Kushner said.

The president congratulated his son-in-law in a tweet shortly following the interview.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.