VISIT CNBC.COM

The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

10 of the best places to buy a home instead of renting

A woman walks dogs through a neighborhood.
Twenty/20
A woman walks dogs through a neighborhood.

More Americans are renting than at any point in the past 50 years, thanks in part to rising home prices. But there are a few parts of the country where it might make more financial sense to buy.

"The monthly costs of buying a home are cheaper than renting in 20% of counties" with populations over 100,000, according to Realtor.com's Q1 2019 Rent vs. Buy report, which compared the monthly median costs of both to the median incomes of people in 3,143 U.S. counties.

Overall, the report concludes, it's still more expensive to buy than rent in most parts of the country — and, in fact, rising home prices are outpacing rent increases, which could induce even more prospective buyers to keep renting instead. The median-priced home's monthly cost increased 6% from last year to $1,593, compared to a 4% increase in rent to $1,319 per month.

But that isn't the case everywhere. Below are 10 of the largest counties in the country, many in the Midwest and the South, where buying a home can actually be the better deal. Homes in these areas cost, on average, $120,000, or 60% less than the national median of $300,000, per the report.

Realtor.com also notes that, over the past year, prices increased in all of these places except Bay County, Michigan, so even here, buying may not be better for long.

10. Bay County, Michigan

Percent of income to buy: 12%
Percent of income to rent: 20%

9. Wyandotte County, Kansas

Percent of income to buy: 20%
Percent of income to rent: 29%

Here's exactly how much house you can afford on your salary
Here's exactly how much house you can afford on your salary, according to Barbara Corcoran   

8. Vigo County, Indiana

Percent of income to buy: 13%
Percent of income to rent: 22%

7. Wayne County, Michigan

Percent of income to buy: 17%
Percent of income to rent: 27%

6. Madison County, Indiana

Percent of income to buy: 10%
Percent of income to rent: 20%

5. Delaware County, Indiana

Percent of income to buy: 11%
Percent of income to rent: 22%

Self-made millionaire: Don't buy a house before you ask yourself this question
Self-made millionaire: Don't buy a house before you ask yourself this question   

4. Cumberland County, New Jersey

Percent of income to buy: 21%
Percent of income to rent: 32%

3. Richmond County, Georgia

Percent of income to buy: 17%
Percent of income to rent: 28%

2. Baltimore City, Maryland

Percent of income to buy: 23%
Percent of income to rent: 35%

1. Clayton County, Georgia

Percent of income to buy: 17%
Percent of income to rent: 32%

If you're interested in buying a home you can afford, you can also check out the best cities for millennials, and the best ones for happy workers, and consider the eight things you might want to give up if you're saving to buy a home.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Here's how long it takes to save up for a home on a normal person's salary in 10 big US cities

Wealth manager: Buying a home is usually a terrible investment   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...