Why Tesla is such a battleground stock

Tesla's electric-vehicle, solar energy and battery-storage businesses tick off big sustainability themes in the era of climate change. That has attracted a passionate base of consumers, as well as social media supporters. Elon Musk has 25 million followers on Twitter. Beyoncé: 15 million. Tesla also fits the ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach to stock market buying now in favor with a new generation of investors.

"If we're talking about the 'E' here, there is enormous upside potential in cost savings, the prospect of regulatory changes and, most of all, the biggest group of consumers (and ultimately investors) ever — millennials — whose priorities are very ESG-related. All of those things make Tesla (Musk's issues aside) an appealing prospect," said one institutional investor.

But that institutional investor no longer owns Tesla. They sold because Musk's leadership wasn't delivering on the G — the governance part of the ESG philosophy.

Since just about one year ago, the Tesla CEO has called a Wall Street analyst "bonehead" (May 2018); had a random Twitter feud with a diver that took part in the Thai cave rescue (July 2018); and, most recently, has been involved in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from his August 2018 tweet about a deal to take the company private, a deal that never materialized. Things got so ugly with the SEC — which could ask for Musk to be removed from management — that a federal judge recently asked the two parties to put on their "reasonableness pants" and reach an agreement.