Final Trades: HSY, PSX, and more 34 Mins Ago | 01:09

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Carter Worth was a buyer of Hershey.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Snap.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Phillips 66.

Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Dan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.