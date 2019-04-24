Aerospace & Defense

Boeing pulls 2019 guidance, pauses share buybacks due to 737 Max uncertainty

  • Boeing announced it was withdrawing its full year 2019 financial forecast while Boeing works through issues surrounding its 737 Max aircraft.
  • The company has completed over 135 test and production flights of updated software for the 737 Max.
  • The FAA, as well as regulators around the world, grounded the airplane in mid-March after the second deadly crash in the past year.
Boeing Co. 737 Max planes are seen at the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019.
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Boeing Co. 737 Max planes are seen at the company's manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019.

Boeing delivered first-quarter earnings that were in-line with Wall Street expectations while revenue was lighter than expected.

The company announced it was withdrawing its full year 2019 financial forecast while Boeing works through issues surrounding its 737 Max aircraft. Boeing said the previous guidance "does not reflect 737 MAX impacts."

Additionally, Boeing said it will pause share buybacks.

Shares of Boeing initially fell in premarket trading after the release but bounced back, trading up as much as 1% from Tuesday's close of $374.02 a share.

Expectations vs. results

  • EPS: $3.16 a share vs. $3.16 a share expected according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $22.92 billion vs. $22.98 billion expected according to Refinitiv.

"Across the company, we are focused on safety, returning the 737 MAX to service, and earning and re-earning the trust and confidence of customers, regulators and the flying public," Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement, adding that this is "a challenging time for our customers, stakeholders and the company."

All eyes are going to be on Boeing's cash flow burn: Expert   

Boeing said it has completed over 135 test and production flights of updated software for the 737 Max. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as regulators around the world, grounded the airplane in mid-March after the second deadly crash in the past year.

The company is expected to submit its plan to fix the Max to the FAA shortly, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Boeing reported a total order backlog for its commercial airplane business of $399 billion, citing more than 5,600 orders. That is down from the previous quarter, which had an order backlog of $412 billion with more than 5,900 orders.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...