Boeing pulls 2019 guidance, pauses share buybacks due to 737 Max uncertainty

Boeing delivered first-quarter earnings that were in-line with Wall Street expectations while revenue was lighter than expected.

The company announced it was withdrawing its full year 2019 financial forecast while Boeing works through issues surrounding its 737 Max aircraft. Boeing said the previous guidance "does not reflect 737 MAX impacts."

Additionally, Boeing said it will pause share buybacks.

Shares of Boeing initially fell in premarket trading after the release but bounced back, trading up as much as 1% from Tuesday's close of $374.02 a share.