From glass maker to tech company — how Corning reinvented itself with the changing times

Share

Tech

From glass maker to tech company — how Corning reinvented itself with the changing times

When heated to a high temperature and then cooled, new chemical composition can change the way glass behaves. For Gorilla Glass, Corning narrows down the number of compositions to a few dozen, does more melting, then picks two or three candidates to test. It can take one to three years of testing to reach the one composition Corning ends up putting into the next generation of Gorilla Glass.
Corning — how the glass giant went from Pyrex to Gorilla Glass   

Corning has been around since 1851. One of the company's earliest innovations was the bulb-shaped glass encasement for Thomas Edison's incandescent lamp ,and as electric light became commercially available, Corning figured out how to mass produce the bulbs bringing electric light to the world.

In the early 1900's, it discovered ways to make glass stronger and heat-resistant. This led to products like Pyrex and CorningWare.

Today, the company makes glass for cars, fiber optic cable and smartphones. Watch the video to learn about the company's 168-year journey from Pyrex to Gorilla Glass.

more from Tech

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...