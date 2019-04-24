From glass maker to tech company — how Corning reinvented itself with the changing times

Corning has been around since 1851. One of the company's earliest innovations was the bulb-shaped glass encasement for Thomas Edison's incandescent lamp ,and as electric light became commercially available, Corning figured out how to mass produce the bulbs bringing electric light to the world.

In the early 1900's, it discovered ways to make glass stronger and heat-resistant. This led to products like Pyrex and CorningWare.

Today, the company makes glass for cars, fiber optic cable and smartphones. Watch the video to learn about the company's 168-year journey from Pyrex to Gorilla Glass.