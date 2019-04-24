Elon Musk says Tesla will launch an insurance product in about a month

In response to a subsequent question about the safety of Autopilot, Musk said Tesla gives more details about safety to insurance companies.

"We do give some more detailed information to insurance companies to help with rates. And obviously as we launch our own insurance product next month, we will certainly incorporate that information into the insurance rates," Musk said.

Tesla has access to "direct knowledge of the risk profile of customers based on the car," Musk said. This gives the company a significant "price sort of arbitrage or information arbitrage opportunity," he explained.

Musk said, if potential Tesla customers "want to buy Tesla insurance, they have to agree to not drive the car in a crazy way — or if they can, but then the insurance rate is higher."

CNBC has reached out to Tesla for further information about the program, but did not immediately receive a response as the call was ongoing.

The comments come after Tesla reported a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The company had previously warned that income for the quarter would "be negatively impacted" by "lower than expected delivery volumes and several pricing adjustments.

The stock was volatile after hours and was last seen about flat with its closing price as more than 1.8 million shares changed hands.

WATCH: Tesla loses $2.90/share, revenue light, as well