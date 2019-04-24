GM wanted too much from EV start-up Rivian, opening door for Ford's $500 million investment

Ford's $500 million investment in electric truck maker Rivian became a possibility shortly after the start-up's talks with Detroit rival General Motors broke down about eight weeks ago, according to a senior executive at Rivian.

It was widely speculated, and reported, that GM was looking at Rivian. In the end, GM wanted too much — exclusive rights to the start-up's technology, said the executive, who declined to be identified because the talks were private.

Ford's opening came after GM, which didn't respond to a request for comment, refused to budge. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe already had a personal friendship with one of Ford's board members, a classmate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. And Ford made him a deal that allows Rivian to move ahead with plans to develop its own brand and dealer network and potentially sign up other automotive partners. No such deals are currently planned, Scaringe told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

The investment in Rivian is "consistent" with Ford's own electrification program, the 116-year-old automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said on the call. Ford last year announced it would invest $11 billion to develop battery-based vehicles, including hybrids, plug-ins and pure battery-electric models. The Rivian investment will come on top of that previous figure.

"I think Ford sees multiple areas of potential benefit," said Stephanie Brinley, principle automotive analyst with IHS Markit.

At the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November, Rivian unveiled two battery-electric vehicles, or BEVs, the R1T pickup and the R1S sport-utility vehicle. Both ride on a flexible, skateboard-like platform in which batteries, motors and other key components are mounted below the floorboard.

The layout has a number of advantages. Not only does it lower a vehicle's center of gravity — enhancing handling — but it frees up space normally devoted to an engine compartment for adding passenger and cargo space. Both the R1T and R1S, for example, have "frunks," or front-mounted trunks.