I ditched cash and lived off credit cards for a week—and cut my spending almost in half

Inspired by financial literacy month and CNBC's "SavingUp" challenge, I wanted to see if I could cut back on my spending by forgoing cash and using only my credit card for a week. Although cash diets work for some people, I was curious whether the opposite could work too. And the accountability of seeing all my purchases on my card statement has always been more motivating to me.

Before starting my cash-free week, I looked back at how much I typically spend over the course of seven days and cut it in half. My best estimate is that I spend around $200 a week on everything from groceries to Target runs to drinks with friends.

For my week-long experiment, I gave myself the goal of spending no more than $100 over seven days. I came pretty close, putting just $127 worth of charges on my card by the end. That netted me over $70 in savings.

Here's what it was like using only plastic for a week.