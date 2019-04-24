JP Morgan just promoted 117 people to Wall Street's top rank, including a record number of women

J.P. Morgan Chase's Wall Street division just promoted 117 people to its highest rank of managing director, and a record number of women earned the title.

Of this year's incoming class of managing directors, 26% were women, up from 18% last year, according to a person with knowledge of the figures.

Executives across Wall Street, from J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon to Goldman Sachs head David Solomon, have said that hiring and promoting women and minorities is a priority.

At J.P. Morgan, the world's biggest investment bank by revenue, the MD distinction is relatively rare: the bank has about 1,600 MDs, or just 3% of the 54,697 employees in its corporate and investment bank.

"Achieving the MD distinction does not come easily, but is earned through dedication to clients and colleagues, hard work and a commitment to our shared culture," Daniel Pinto, head of J.P. Morgan's corporate and investment bank, said in a statement. "We expect these newest senior leaders to continue to help us drive innovation and disrupt the status quo as we build our business of tomorrow."