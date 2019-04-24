After Mueller findings, US-Russian relations can hopefully 'start again,' VTB's Kostin says

The Mueller report's findings that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election should help to improve relations between the U.S. and Russia, Andrey Kostin, the chairman and president of VTB Bank, told CNBC.

"Hopefully, the Mueller report will help to start a rethink (of) the attitude of American politicians towards Russia and maybe we'll have a new start in our relationship with the United States, hopefully," Kostin told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore in Moscow, Wednesday.

Relations between Russia and the U.S. have been strained since the former was found to have meddled in the 2016 election and was punished with U.S. sanctions.

Following a 22-month investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded in March that Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the vote, however.

"For a long time the Russian side was saying that the Mueller report would not find any relationship, or behind-the-scenes relationship or agreement, between Trump and Russia because there are none," Kostin said.

"Two years or so were spent on asking hundreds of people about this and you see the results are zero."

Russia has constantly denied any meddling in the U.S. election and Kostin said evidence was lacking.

"I can neither confirm nor deny it, I just haven't received enough information about this from the Mueller report or other sources to justify the accusation against the Russian side," he said.

How much wider political appetite there is in the U.S. to forgive Russia, which has labored under various sanctions relating to election meddling and its annexation of Crimea in 2014, remains under scrutiny.

Majority state-owned VTB Bank is no stranger to sanctions. Russia's second-largest bank was placed on a U.S. sanctions list in 2014 following this annexation and support for a pro-Russian uprising in the east of Ukraine.

In 2018, the U.S. added Kostin to a list of sanctioned individuals as he was deemed to be a government official and close to President Vladimir Putin. He told CNBC last May that the decision to put him on the list was "unfair."