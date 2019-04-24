The 10 highest-paying jobs you can get without a college degree all pay more than $79,000

Landing a job that will pay you more than $75,000 a year doesn't require an MBA. In fact in many cases, it doesn't necessarily require a bachelor's degree. ﻿

Forget four-plus years of college studying and thousands in student loans, there are dozens of occupations that reward them workers for skills gained outside the classroom. The key is knowing where to find these roles and how to prepare for them.

CNBC Make It analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 10 occupations that pay workers the largest salaries and don't require college coursework, an associate's or a bachelor's degree as a qualification for employment. Of course, that doesn't mean you're done learning after high school. Many of these roles demand extensive on-the-job training, certifications, or licenses.

Each of these top-paying roles will earn a worker more than $79,000 a year — that's double the typical annual earnings of someone with a high school diploma, which is about $37,024 a year, according to the BLS.

If you want to earn into the high five figures without a college degree, consider one of these 10 occupations: