UK will reportedly allow Huawei to build out parts of its 5G networks

The U.K. government will reportedly allow Huawei to build out parts of its 5G wireless networks, defying U.S. demands for a blanket ban on the Chinese tech giant.

Citing unnamed sources, The Daily Telegraph first reported that Britain's National Security Council agreed on Tuesday to let Huawei provide "non-core" technology, like antennas, to the country's mobile operators for the next-generation networks. The U.K. will not allow the Chinese firm to provide "core" technology, which includes software and other equipment that link primary internet connections, several media outlets reported.

In a statement to CNBC on Wednesday, a U.K. government spokesperson said, "National Security Council discussions are confidential. Decisions from those meetings are made and announced at the appropriate time through the established processes."

"As part of our plans to provide world class digital connectivity, including 5G, we are conducting an evidence based review of the supply chain to ensure a diverse and secure supply base, now and into the future. This is a thorough review into a complex area and will report with its conclusions in due course," the statement continued.