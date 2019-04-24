Bonds

US Treasury yields tick lower as earnings take center stage

  • Investors are tracking corporate earnings, which have been better-than-expected.
  • As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed Tuesday on record highs. This is leading bond traders to weigh up whether the Federal Reserve could perhaps return to a more hawkish stance.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as market focus remains on corporate results.

At around 02:53 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.550 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9705 percent.

There are no major economic releases this Wednesday. However, the Federal Reserve board is meeting to discuss its semi-annual financial stability report at 10 a.m. ET.

In terms of auctions, the U.S. Treasury is set to sell $41 billion in 5-year notes and $20 billion in two-year floating rate notes.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday amid signs that supply is still adequate despite the U.S. announcing a push for tighter sanctions on Iran and a plan to halt waivers that had allowed limited Iranian oil imports.

