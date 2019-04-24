US Treasury yields tick lower as earnings take center stage

Investors are tracking corporate earnings, which have been better-than-expected. As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed Tuesday on record highs. This is leading bond traders to weigh up whether the Federal Reserve could perhaps return to a more hawkish stance.

There are no major economic releases this Wednesday. However, the Federal Reserve board is meeting to discuss its semi-annual financial stability report at 10 a.m. ET.

In terms of auctions, the U.S. Treasury is set to sell $41 billion in 5-year notes and $20 billion in two-year floating rate notes.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday amid signs that supply is still adequate despite the U.S. announcing a push for tighter sanctions on Iran and a plan to halt waivers that had allowed limited Iranian oil imports.