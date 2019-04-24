Dow futures higher | Snap shares pop | Trump talks with Twitter CEO

Futures were mixed this morning. The S&P 500 on Tuesday set its first record close since September, while the Nasdaq posted its first record close since August. Roughly half of S&P stocks are still below where they were the last time the S&P set a record close. Ahead of Wednesday trading, the Dow was less than 1% away from its all-time high close from October. (CNBC)



* The Fed's key interest rate keeps climbing higher, and that could become a problem (CNBC)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) bid $76 per share for Anadarko Petroleum(APC) today, higher than a previous offer for the company by Chevron (CVX), according to a copy of a news release viewed by CNBC.

Dow components Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) lead this morning's parade of corporate earnings, along with AT&T (T) and Biogen (BIIB). Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Tesla (TSLA) highlight today's after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)



* AT&T posts a surprise gain in quarterly wireless phone subscribers (Reuters)

Snap (SNAP) shares were 5% higher in premarket trading after it posted a loss of 10 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 12 cent loss expected by Wall Street analysts. The Snapchat parent's revenue also came in above estimates. (CNBC)

iRobot (IRBT) shares were falling about 14% in the premarket after the Roomba vacuum maker saw revenue fall short of forecasts. However, the company did beat on quarterly earnings and did raise its full year profit forecast. (CNBC)

There is no government economic data on today's schedule, but the Mortgage Bankers Association issues its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The Energy Department is out with its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Mortgage applications fall as the highest rates in a month are spooking spring buyers (CNBC)