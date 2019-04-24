Your first trade for Wednesday, April 24

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of FedEx.

Brian Kelly was a seller of the Semiconductor ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Snap.

Guy Adami was a buyer of eBay.

Trader disclosure: Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Dan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.