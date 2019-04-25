3M to cut 2,000 jobs globally, slashes its 2019 profit outlook

Here's what investors need to know about 3M's earnings miss 16 Mins Ago | 03:25

U.S. manufacturing conglomerate 3M on Thursday said it would lay off 2,000 workers globally as it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its 2019 earnings forecast due to worsening performance in key markets.

The job cuts, part of moves to restructure its businesses into four operating units from five, would result in an estimated annual pretax savings range of $225 million to $250 million, with $100 million in the remainder of 2019, the company said in a statement

Shares of 3M tumbled more than 8% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Here are the numbers 3M reported:

Earnings per share: $2.23, adjusted vs. $2.49 expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts

$2.23, adjusted vs. $2.49 expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $7.863 billion vs. $8.025 billion expected, per Refinitiv survey

The first-quarter results were hurt by a significant litigation-related pretax charge of $548 million, or 72 cents per share.

3M, which makes everything from adhesive tapes to air filters, said it now expects 2019 adjusted earnings between $9.25 and $9.75 a share, versus its prior forecast of $10.45 to $10.90 per share.

"The first quarter was a disappointing start to the year for 3M," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. "We continued to face slowing conditions in key end markets which impacted both organic growth and margins, and our operational execution also fell short of the expectations we have for ourselves."

—Reuters contributed to this report.