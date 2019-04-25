Amazon to report first-quarter earnings after the bell

Amazon is reporting its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. Executives will discuss the results with analysts at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's what analysts expect:

EPS: $4.72, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, vs. $3.27 last year

Revenue: $59.7 billion, according to Refinitiv, vs. $51 billion a year ago

AWS: $7.7 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet, vs. $5.4 billion last year

The revenue estimate would represent a 16.9% growth from a year earlier, the slowest rate of expansion since the first quarter of 2015.

While growth may be decelerating, Amazon is expected to report wider margins, backed by the growth of some of its more profitable businesses, including cloud, advertising, and third-party marketplace.

Investors will also keep a close eye on Amazon's spending growth, as the company warned during the previous quarter's earnings call that its investments would increase this year.

Amazon has been one of the best performing big tech stocks this year, up 28% in 2019. It is currently the third most valuable company in the world, behind Microsoft and Apple.

