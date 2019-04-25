Amazon is expected to show slowest sales growth in four years when it reports results after the bell

Amazon's revenue numbers will likely show the slowest growth in four years when the company reports first-quarter results after the bell on Thursday, but investors will see more profitability in exchange.
Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect Amazon to report revenue of $59.7 billion, up 16.9% from a year earlier. That would be the weakest period for expansion since the first quarter of 2015 and would be slightly below the top end of the guidance range Amazon provided last quarter.
For a company that generates over $200 billion a year in sales, Amazon's growth deceleration can partly be attributed to the law of large numbers — getting bigger becomes harder. But for investors, the slowdown represents a new reality in how to value the company. There's less growth but fatter profit margins.